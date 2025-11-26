Bentleyville USA closed in Duluth due to winter storm damage

The Brief Wind damage from the winter storm that pushed through Minnesota on Wednesday has left behind damage at Bentleyville. The popular light display in Duluth is closed on Wednesday due to the damage. Officials say they are working to determine when they can reopen but hope to be back by Thanksgiving night.



Bentleyville USA, the popular holiday lights display in Duluth, is closed Wednesday due to damage from the winter storm overnight.

What we know:

In a release, Bentleyville Tour of Lights said the display would be closed on Wednesday due to winter storm damage, along with continued wind gusts following the storm.

On Facebook, Bentleyville officials shared photos of lighting structures that had been broken or knocked over by wind.

What they're saying:

Bentleyville officials are telling volunteers that their shifts are canceled for Wednesday night. They are working to determine when the light display can reopen.

"For the safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff, the site will remain closed while crews work to assess and repair the impacted areas," officials wrote. "Bentleyville will do everything possible to be open Thanksgiving night."

Big picture view:

Bentleyville opened just last weekend and is slated to run through Dec. 27.