Man killed by falling tree northern Minnesota

The Brief A 69-year-old man was killed by a falling tree in Alden Township in northern Minnesota. Authorities say the man was snowplowing near the tree when it fell. The tree fell due to strong winds and heavy, wet snow on it.



A man died after a tree fell on him in northern Minnesota Wednesday.

Man dies in Alden Township

What we know:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, just before 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 7400 block of Laine Road in Alden Township in St. Louis County.

A woman told authorities she had found her husband, a 69-year-old man, dead underneath a large tree that fell.

The woman had left the home 45 minutes before, and her husband was snowplowing near the tree, law enforcement said.

The tree fell due to high winds and heavy, wet snow, according to authorities. No foul play suspected.