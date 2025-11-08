Duluth man admits to causing Camp House wildfire when he left campfire unattended

The Brief A Duluth man admitted to leaving a fire unattended, which grew into the Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota back in May. The man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of "failure to extinguish a fire" and was ordered to pay $190 in court fees. The fire burned more than 12,000 acres in May and destroyed more than 150 structures.



The Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota back in May was caused by a man who left a campfire unattended, according to St. Louis County court documents.

Court records show Parker John Wilson, 27, of Duluth, pleaded guilty to the forestry offense of "failure to extinguish a fire," a misdemeanor.

He was initially cited by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in September.

Camp House wildfire

Conviction:

Wilson was ordered to pay a total of $190 in court fees after pleading guilty to leaving the camp fire unattended.

He initially pleaded not guilty when cited in September, but later amended his plea to guilty on Nov. 5.

The backstory:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

Eastern Area Incident Management Team (EAIMT) says the fire initially started on private land and moved into the Superior National Forest.

The Camp House wildfire burned more than 12,000 acres in May and destroyed more than 150 structures. The fire expanded quickly due to dry conditions, strong winds and a large amount of dead timber in the area of Brimson, Minnesota.

The fire led to closures and evacuations of residents and those in the area.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency due to the fire, providing additional state agencies for help.