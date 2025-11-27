Bentleyville reopens on Thanksgiving after repairing storm damage

The Brief Wind damage from the recent winter storm that pushed through Minnesota left behind damage at Bentleyville. The light display in Duluth closed on Wednesday due to "significant damage." Crews and volunteers worked to repair the displays and pathways in order to reopen for Thanksgiving night. Visitors can see the lights from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.



Bentleyville USA, the popular holiday lights display in Duluth, is reopening for Thanksgiving after crews quickly repaired damage caused by a winter storm and strong winds.

Bentleyville reopens after repairing storm damage

Local perspective:

The Bentleyville Tour of Lights had to close its display on Wednesday due to "significant damage" from the recent snowstorm and strong winds. Bentleyville officials shared photos on Facebook of lighting structures that had been broken or knocked over.

Bentleyville shared photos of the damage on their Facebook page. (Facebook)

After the storm, the Bentleyville team and volunteers worked diligently to repair displays and restore pathways, with officials announcing the light display would be reopening for Thanksgiving from 5–9 p.m.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate the patience, understanding, and support from our community as we navigated the weather challenges," organizers said on Thursday.

Bentleyville opened just last weekend and is slated to run through Dec. 27.