Northern MN firefighters rescue deer that fell through ice: Video

Northern Minnesota firefighters came to the rescue of a deer that fell through thin ice on a lake in St. Louis County on Saturday.

The Hoyt Lakes Fire Department shared a video from the rescue on its Facebook page showing the rescue on Saturday. Officials said they responded to a call for a deer that fell through ice on Whitewater Lake and worked to free the animal from the cold waters.

"Our crew arrived on the scene and safely assisted the animal, ensuring it was freed and able to return to the wild without injury," the post reads.

The video shared by the department shows crews removing ropes from the deer after pulling the deer from the water. After being freed, the deer then gallops into nearby brush.

The City of Hoyt Lakes is about 50 miles north of Duluth and 15 miles east of Virginia. Whitewater Lake is located on the city's southern border.