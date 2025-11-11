Duluth man drove group home van drunk, high at over 100 mph: Charges

The Brief A 19-year-old man is accused of being drunk and high while driving a group home van recklessly before a crash on Nov. 6. Michael Edward Rahja Jr. is facing multiple charges in the case. He was allegedly driving 100 mph on Duluth streets after drinking half of a small bottle of vodka, and vaping marijuana that contained 80% TCH. He had a preliminary breat test of .228.



A 19-year-old Duluth man is accused of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana while driving a group home van recklessly leading to a crash earlier this month, according to charges filed in St. Louis County Court.

Michael Edward Rahja Jr. was charged with criminal vehicular operation, failing to stop for a traffic collision, driving with a revoked license and a minor consuming alcohol in connection with the incident.

Duluth group home van driver drunk, high during crash

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Duluth police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries at about 6:01 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Martin Road and Jean Duluth Road. The crash involved a 2024 Chrysler Voyager minivan, owned by a group home and being driven by a man identified as Rahja. He was driving to group home residences in the minivan. The other vehicle involved was a 2013 Honda Pilot, driven by a woman identified only as being born in 1965.

The complaint states before the crash, multiple witnesses called 911 to say Rahja was driving the group home van dangerously, with passengers inside. He was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph, going in and out of lanes and passing cars. A passenger told authorities Rahja was drinking prior to the incident. A passenger said he had been driving recklessly for two hours, and collided with the Honda Pilot after veering into oncoming traffic.

The female victim suffered a fractured pelvis, three fractured vertebrae and a concussion.

Driver admits to drinking vodka, vaping THC

What they're saying:

Rahja told police he drank about half of a small bottle of vodka, and had been smoking marijuana. He said he smokes frequently, and the vape he uses is about 80% THC. He said he had been puffing on the vape all night, and had a pack of THC cigars that were unopened, but said he had been smoking those earlier in the night.

A preliminary breath test showed Rahja had a blood alcohol content of .228, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

An employee of the group home also said she talked to Rahja via FaceTime after the crash. He told her he had crashed the van, needed to go, and "they’re going to catch me."

What's next:

Rahja is currently in custody in the St. Louis County Jail, and awaiting his next court appearance.