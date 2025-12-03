Mountain lion spotted in Duluth, public advised to not approach
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mountain lion was spotted in Duluth, and local authorities are warning the public to be cautious.
Duluth mountain lion sighting
What we know:
The Duluth Police Department announced the sighting on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
The Department of Natural Resources is also aware of the animal being sighted within city limits, police said.
Law enforcement say they will not take any further action at this time.
Authorities are advising the public to never approach wild animals and to use caution in their presence.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share details on the exact location of the mountain lion sighting or what time it was spotted.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the City of Duluth.