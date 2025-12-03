Mountain lion spotted in Duluth, public advised to not approach

article

The Brief Authorities in Duluth are warning the public about a mountain lion or a cougar that was spotted in the city this week. Officials say there will be no further action taken by law enforcement at the moment. The public is advised to never approach wild animals and to use caution in their presence.



Duluth mountain lion sighting

What we know:

The Duluth Police Department announced the sighting on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The Department of Natural Resources is also aware of the animal being sighted within city limits, police said.

Law enforcement say they will not take any further action at this time.

Authorities are advising the public to never approach wild animals and to use caution in their presence.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share details on the exact location of the mountain lion sighting or what time it was spotted.