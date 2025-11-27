St. Louis County Sheriff's Office rescues man who got snowmobile stuck in swamp

article

The Brief The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office rescued a man on Thanksgiving after he got his snowmobile stuck in a swamp. The man was found safe despite being cold and wet. Authorities are reminding the public that bodies of water have not been adequately frozen for safe travel.



A man was rescued on Thanksgiving after getting his snowmobile stuck in a swamp the night before, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

St. Louis County Thanksgiving rescue

Big picture view:

St. Louis County deputies and rescue personnel say they got the report at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

Authorities were told a 55-year-old man got his snowmobile stuck in a swamp about five miles northwest of Meadowlands the night before.

That man then found refuge in a remote cabin and spent the night there, according to the sheriff's office.

The man then contacted a friend and said he planned to walk to the road in the morning. When the man didn't reach the road within the designated timeframe, that friend called 911.

Rescue teams then found the man about 1.5 to 2 miles from the trail head where he started.

Authorities say he was "in good physical condition" despite being wet and cold.

What they're saying:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public that bodies of water have not had enough time to freeze over.