Driver charged in deadly DWI crash in Shakopee

The Brief Goay Jikany, 20, is facing charges for a deadly drunk driving crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee. Troopers say Jikany crashed into another vehicle near Marystown Road, sending the other vehicle off the road. The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Kala Henry of Chaska. Jikany blew a .144 blood-alcohol content after the crash.



A driver is accused of driving drunk during a fatal crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee weeks after he was charged in a separate DWI case.

Driver charged in deadly Shakopee crash

What we know:

Goay Jikany, 20, was charged Monday with criminal vehicular homicide for a deadly crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee in the late night hours of Sunday, Nov. 23. The crash left a 46-year-old Chaska woman, later identified as Kala Henry, dead.

The backstory:

Troopers said Henry was driving a Chevy Cobalt south on Highway 169, going the speed limit, when she was rear-ended by a GMC Acadia that hit her from behind at a high rate of speed.

The impact of the crash pushed the Cobalt off the road, into a ditch, hitting a culvert, and causing it to roll. After the deadly collision, troopers said they suspected Jikany, the driver of the Acadia, was under the influence of alcohol.

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, Jikany blew a .144 blood-alcohol content during tests. Speaking with troopers, Jikany tried to blame the crash on Henry, claiming she was "driving like crazy." He claimed he was traveling under the speed limit and the Cobalt came up on him quickly and crashed into him. But, troopers said the evidence at the scene didn't match Jikany's story.

At the crash scene, troopers said Jikany smelled of alcohol, was slurring his words, and had bloodshot and watery eyes. Jikany ultimately admitted to drinking Cutwater and Crown Royal.

Big picture view:

The crash came about four weeks after Vikany was arrested in Shakopee for another DWI offense.

In that case, Jikany was stopped by Shakopee police driving on Hauer Trail, a short distance from his listed home, in the early morning hours of Sept. 27. This time, Jikany was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry.

Jikany was charged with fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after the stop. However, the citation and incident report have few other details on the case, and it's not clear if Jikany was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or another substance.