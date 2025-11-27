Shakopee holiday lights: 2.5 million lights dazzle families

The Brief Sever’s Holiday Lights in Shakopee features more than 2.5 million lights. Families can enjoy the festive 2-mile drive-through course. Ticket prices vary, starting at $30 per car.



The holiday season is in full swing at Sever’s Holiday Lights in Shakopee, where families are treated to a dazzling display.

Holiday festivities at Sever’s

Big picture view:

Sever’s Holiday Lights offers a 2-mile course filled with over 2.5 million lights, providing a perfect backdrop for family photos. Visitors can drive through the course, enjoying the vibrant displays from the comfort of their cars.

Families from different areas, like Ben Schwarzrock from Hutchinson and Steve Uttech from Lakeville, have made visiting Sever’s a part of their holiday traditions.

"We’re just at home doing nothing. I had a little free time to get away from work right now. And bring the kids out here to check out the lights," said Schwarzrock.

Family traditions and celebrations

What they're saying:

"Oh it's beautiful. I love how they took the water jugs and different things like that and made them into designs and lights," said Uttech, expressing his admiration for the creative displays.

Joy Brown, visiting from Tennessee, shared her family's tradition of visiting relatives during the holidays, saying, "It's always been a tradition for us to come crash their house."

Sydney Uttech added, "Yeah, that’s true, it has been a recent tradition where we come crash at their place, and just enjoy being together with family."

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets for Sever’s Holiday Lights start at $30 per car, with prices increasing to $45 on Fridays, Saturdays, and during peak week.