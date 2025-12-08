Fire at Prior Lake mosque and school; building a complete loss

The Brief There was an overnight fire at Masjid Hamza AI-Mahmood Foundation and Baitul Hikmah Academy in Prior Lake early Monday. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. by a motorist on Highway 13 who saw flames coming from the roof of the building. Students will have an e-learning day on Monday as alternative arrangements are made.



A fire at a mosque and school in Prior Lake early Monday left the building a complete loss, the facility manager told FOX 9.

Fire at Masjid Hamza AI-Mahmood Foundation and

What we know:

The fire at Masjid Hamza AI-Mahmood Foundation and Baitul Hikmah Academy was reported after 2 a.m. Monday by a passerby on Highway 13 who saw flames coming from the roof of the building, facility manager Isaiah Broberg told FOX 9.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof of the building, the Prior Lake Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters faced challenges due to the building's vaulted ceiling, Broberg said.

A portion of the roof collapsed, the fire department said.

No one was inside the building when the fire occurred.

Baitul Hikmah Academy students e-learning day

Fire at a mosque and school in Prior Lake early Monday morning.

What's next:

The mosque and school serve as a prayer space and educational facility for about 200 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students have moved to distance learning for the time being. Discussions are underway to rent a different building, and some students may attend classes at the two other campuses in the Prior Lake area.

The community is feeling the loss. Some individuals arrived Monday morning to pray, only to find the scene of the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.