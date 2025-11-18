Prior Lake custom jewelry store helps 'Jets' fly

The Brief Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but his jewelry collection isn't bad either. An influencer recently released a video about Jefferson's Jet necklace, which was made by Lakeside Diamond in Prior Lake. Owner Jack Bjornberg says Jefferson has been a customer for a couple of years, and they've worked together to create some of the custom necklaces the superstar has worn both on and off the field.



Lakeside Diamond makes jewelry for Minnesota athletes like Justin Jefferson, Naz Reid, Isaiah Rodgers and other NFL and NBA stars.

‘Everything is the real deal here’

Local perspective:

At his jewelry store in Prior Lake, Jack Bjornberg likes to make sure his custom creations are iced out.

But thanks to a certain Minnesota Viking, the buzz around Lakeside Diamond is heating up.

"We love the attention. We love to help anybody," said Bjornberg.

‘One of the best dripped in the league’

The backstory:

Earlier this week, TikTok influencer Jack Savoie posted a video about Justin Jefferson's jet necklace.

The pendant is covered with 4,500 diamonds, while the white gold chain has a custom lock with Jefferson's nickname spelled out in diamonds as well.

The necklace was made by Bjornberg's Lakeside Diamond and so far the post has racked up nearly 40,000 views.

"A blessing. The guy's amazing on and off the field. Couldn't ask for a better customer," said Bjornberg.

'Our whole mission is to blow it out of the water'

What they're saying:

Bjornberg says he's worked with Jefferson for the last couple of years, but he's also made bling for other Minnesota athletes like Naz Reid and Isaiah Rodgers, whose engagement ring went viral with more than 18 million views on X.

"A lot of what gets recognized is the big projects on social media, but what keeps us busy day to day is every walk in off the street. We try to never turn anybody down and help with any situation," said Bjornberg.

But Bjornberg says it's fitting someone also known as "Jets" would help his reputation take off.

"I love it. We've been working hard for a long time. It's nice to get the followers and the views and the recognition on social media that I think that we've been pushing for a long time now," said Bjornberg.