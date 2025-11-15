Shakopee shooting leaves man critically injured

The Brief Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting was reported at about 3:13 a.m. on Grove Drive in Shakopee. No arrests have been announced.



Shakopee police are investigating a shooting that left a 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Shakopee shooting

What we know:

Officers say they responded to a reported weapons complaint on Grove Drive in Shakopee at about 3:13 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

They then found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and that there is no danger to the surrounding area, according to the Shakopee Police Department.

What we don't know:

Details on the victim's identity and what may have led to the shooting have not been released.

Authorities have not divulged any information on a possible suspect and have not announced any arrests.