Mortgage paid off for family of fallen Burnsville firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth

The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on Adam Finseth’s home. Finseth, along with two other police officers, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in February 2024. Finseth is survived by his wife and two children.



The family of fallen Burnsville firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth received the gift of a paid-off mortgage this holiday season.

Holiday gift for Adam Finseth’s family

Local perspective:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid off the mortgage on Finseth’s home as part of its Fallen First Responder Home Program. This initiative is part of the 2025 Season of Hope, which aims to provide mortgage-free homes to 50 families of injured veterans and fallen first responders across 24 states, according to a press release.

"Having our mortgage paid in full allows me to focus more on the security of our children and their future," said Tara Finseth, Adam’s wife. "It also allows our children to have experiences that honor their father's memory and hopefully instill the kindness, love of life, and gratitude that their father modeled every day"

The backstory:

Finseth was fatally shot in February 2024 while responding to a domestic violence call in Burnsville. The suspect opened fire on first responders, killing officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand. Finseth was shot and killed while attempting to treat an injured officer.

He is survived by his wife, Tara, and their two children.

What they're saying:

"Adam Finseth was nothing short of a superhero. He served our nation with honor, completing two tours in Iraq in the aftermath of 9/11, and then came home to continue a life of service as a paramedic and firefighter. Even in his final moments, Adam was doing what he always did—saving others," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "Tunnel to Towers is proud to lift the weight of a mortgage from Tara and her children, ensuring they will always have the security and stability Adam would have wanted for them."

Tunnel to Towers is aiming to provide more than 200 mortgage-free homes in 2025.