A slice of heaven: The last Rocky Rococo in Minnesota is still going strong

The Brief From Chi-Chi's to Steak and Ale, a number of legacy restaurants are making a comeback, but one popular Midwest-based pizza chain never went away. Rocky Rococo had a number of locations in Minnesota in the 80s and 90s, but now there is just one in Brooklyn Park.



Fans of the pan-style, deep dish pizza come from all over the metro for a slice of their favorite 'za.

‘I’m always sold on this pizza'

What we know:

Somewhere in the northern suburbs, there's a paragon of pizza.

Donna Swenson has been coming to the Rocky Rococo in Brooklyn Park three to four times a week for more than 40 years.

"The thing that always hit me is those big sausage pieces. They're like little golf balls, and they're so, so good," said Swenson.

And her relationship with this long-standing pizzeria is anything but on the rocks.

"It took me one try and that was it. I was sold," said Swenson.

In fact, she drives almost a half an hour from her home in Vadnais Heights to grab a slice of her favorite pizza.

"I just love it. The gas can go up, and I'm like, who cares? You want to go where you want to go, you know," said Swenson.

‘You just die, so good’

The backstory:

Rocky Rococo was started by a couple of college students in Madison, Wisconsin in 1974, serving up its square cut, pan-style pizza, often by the slice, long before similar styles became all the rage.

At its peak in the 80s, there were more than 120 locations across the country, including Brooklyn Park, Minnetonka and Dinkytown.

Commercials with the company's faux mafioso mascot, in his trademark zoot suit and panama hat, were staples on TV, trying to entice viewers to tempt their taste buds.

"He was just quirky and fun and well liked. He was very into doing community stuff. He liked to be out meeting people," said franchise owner Stacy Agostino, who in addition to Brooklyn Park, owns a couple of Rocky Rococos in Wisconsin.

But the chain became a victim of over-expansion in the 90s and the Oconomowoc-based company is now down to 30 locations in Wisconsin, while the franchise in Brooklyn Park, which opened in 1984, is now the only one of its kind in Minnesota.

"Every now and again, we'll get someone who is like, I had no idea you were still here. You popped up, I googled you or a friend or I saw you on social media somewhere. So I had to come," said Agostino.

‘Pizza always makes people smile’

What they're saying:

Customers travel from all over the metro for the popular pie.

"Our recipe hasn't changed since 1974. We use the same sausage, same sauce. We still make our dough daily, the freshness of it. We have a couple who's been coming here the whole time I've been here. They met at a Rocky. So their Valentine's Day is Rocky's. Every year, they come in for their heart pizza, and they've been doing it for 30 some years," said Agostino.

Through social media and delivery apps, the deep dish delight from another era is being discovered by a new generation of pizza aficionados.

"I think there's a lot of people out there that don't know we're here yet. So I'd like them to know," said Agostino's son James, who is the Operations Manager at the Brooklyn Park location.

Growing a piece of the pie

Local perspective:

Far from fading away, corporate officials say they are hoping to add more Rocky Rococo franchises in Minnesota in the coming years.

"It's a fun brand. Rocky is a fun character. I love the food myself. Extra cheesy sausage mushroom is my favorite go to. I'm a little older, so I need to go for a little jog afterwards, but I love it. So we're looking to grow in Minnesota and Wisconsin and keep it fun and bring it to people," said Trey Hester, President and CEO of Rocky Rococo Restaurants.

But in the meantime, Swenson says it's the people as well as the pizza that will keep her coming back for more.

"They're family. It's family. And so you just come because this is a good place to, when you have to eat by yourself, to come here and visit along with your pizza," said Swenson.