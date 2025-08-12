Rep. Hortman special election: Xp Lee wins DFL primary to fill vacant seat

The Brief A primary held on Tuesday helped determine which candidates would face a special election on Sept. 16 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of former Rep. Melissa Hortman. Unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office have determined that former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee won the DFL primary with 59.15% of the vote. The race included three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate.



A primary ahead of the special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman has determined that former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee could be the north metro district's next representative.

House District 34B primary results

What we know:

On Tuesday, Lee won the primary with 59.15%, or 1,186 total votes, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office site. Results will be officially confirmed at a later date.

As of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 100% of precincts representing portions of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin were reporting results.

The winner of this DFL primary will likely take on the lone Republican, Ruth Bittner, who’s currently a real estate agent. She won 209 votes, and 100% of the GOP endorsement.

A special election is currently scheduled for Sept. 16.

Seat to replace Rep. Hortman

The backstory:

The race included three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate.

Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen, a Democrat, was the first candidate to announce his run for the seat last month.

Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee, a Democrat, also announced his candidacy in July.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Erickson Saye, a Democrat, also announced his campaign this summer.

The sole GOP candidate, Ruth Bittner, said in her announcement that "In these times of extreme partisanship, I can think of no more important mission than to restore people's trust in government."