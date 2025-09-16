Rep. Hortman special election: Xp Lee wins District 34B seat

The Brief Xp Lee has won the special election to represent District 34B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The seat was left vacant following the assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman in June. A primary election was held in August that began with three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate before the ballot was narrowed down for voters.



A special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman has resulted in voters selecting former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee to represent District 34B in the north metro.

Xp Lee wins District 34B special election

What we know:

On Tuesday, Lee won the special election with 60.82%, or 4,331 total votes, according to unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office site.

His opponent, GOP candidate Ruth Bittner, received 39.11% of the vote, or 2,785 total votes.

As of 7 a.m., there were 26,596 registered voters for the election.

Results will be officially confirmed at a later date.

What he's saying:

Following the vote tabuations Lee released the following statement: "I am honored to have been elected to represent my neighbors in Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids. I have never lost sight of the situation that brought us to this moment, and I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy.

"We did our best to make her proud: knocking on doors daily, making phone calls, and texting every neighbor we could. This victory belongs to everyone who volunteered, donated, and did everything they could to make sure we won tonight.

"My story is proof of what’s possible in our country and our state: I was born in a refugee camp, our family got our papers, and we came to this country when I was 10 months old. I worked hard in school, later I joined a union, and I have been serving my community in every way I can.

"This victory is my 'thank you' to this community for everything it has given me and my family. Every family in Minnesota deserves the opportunities I’ve had. Right now, those opportunities are getting too far out of reach. I’m going to do everything I can to make a brighter future a reality for all of us."

What they're saying:

DNC Chair Ken Martin released the following statement following the result tabulations: "I offer a heartfelt congratulations to Xp Lee on his victory in tonight’s special election. Xp's commitment to expanding access to education, affordable health care, and good-paying jobs honors the legacy of our dear friend, Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman.

"Across Minnesota, our hearts are still broken by the horrific assassination that stole Melissa and her husband Mark. Political violence is a scourge that has taken far too many lives. Enough is enough. It must end now. And in every case, each of us has a responsibility to condemn and reject political violence wherever it rears its head.

"The sacred duty of an elected representative is to work tirelessly for the interests of their constituents. I’ve seen Rep-elect Lee’s leadership up close while he was a Brooklyn Park City Council member and I have no doubt he’ll continue that leadership as a statehouse member. Rep-elect Lee will be a champion for the constituents of his district, and through that work, proudly carry the legacy of a leader who worked tirelessly for all Minnesotans — my friend, the great Melissa Hortman."

Minnesota House DFL Leader, Zack Stephenson, released the following statement:

"Tonight, we congratulate Representative-elect Xp Lee for his incredible win in this special election. I also want to thank my neighbors in District 34B for getting to the polls and making their voices heard on a Tuesday in September.

"Xp Lee is going to make a fantastic member of our team. He’s a union member, a father, and a testament to what’s possible when we make sure we don’t leave anyone behind. His story is the American Dream."

Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement: "Xp Lee’s victory is proof of the positive momentum Democrats are creating across Minnesota and across the country, and we couldn’t be prouder to stand with him tonight. Our party is committed to uplifting those who continue Melissa Hortman’s legacy of public service, leadership, and compassion — Xp Lee’s win is a clear testament to that dedication.

"In nearly every election since Trump took office – including two special elections in Minnesota earlier this year – Democrats have been more energized, engaged, and ready to win elections than ever before. Nationwide, our candidates have either outperformed their 2024 margins or won in 42 out of 43 key elections this year. We’re fired up and ready to build on this success all the way through 2026."

Dig deeper:

The election of Lee re-establishes a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House of Representatives — a stalemate that initially caused DFL lawmakers to boycott the beginning of the 2025 legislative session, before a power-sharing agreement could be agreed upon.

Seat to replace Rep. Hortman

The backstory:

The race initially included three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate during a primary election.



Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen, a Democrat, was the first candidate to announce his run for the seat last month.

Lee, a Democrat, then announced his candidacy in July.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Erickson Saye, a Democrat, also announced his campaign this summer.

Ruth Bittner, formerly a real estate agent, was the lone GOP candidate.