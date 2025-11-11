MN lawmaker shootings: Police chiefs org will review law enforcement response

The Brief The Department of Public Safety and several local police departments have asked the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review the June 14 shootings of Minnesota lawmakers. The agencies will pay $429,500 for the report on the review of the law enforcement response to the shootings. The report will take six months to be completed.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local police departments have hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review the law enforcement response to the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers in June.

Review of June 14 shootings

What we know:

In a news release on Veterans Day, the Department of Public Safety announced it, along with the cities of Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and New Hope, and Hennepin County, had asked the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review the response to the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

The agencies expect the report to take about six months to be completed, and the agencies will pay $429,500 for the findings. The state and the county will cover the lion's share of the costs ($210,000 and $165,000 respectively). The report will be released publicly once completed.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the International Association of Chiefs of Police has extensive experience reviewing law enforcement incidents and its "assessments identify lessons that can strengthen future law enforcement responses."

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of June 14, investigators said a gunman disguised as a police officer went to the homes of Minnesota lawmakers who were on his hit list. The assassin ended up killing Rep. Hortman and her husband in Brooklyn Park, while injuring Sen. Hoffman and his wife at their home in Champlin. Police said the suspect also visited the homes of two other lawmakers, Rep. Kristin Bahner in Maple Grove and Sen. Ann Rest in New Hope. But, Bahner hadn't been home at the time of his visit and a police officer scared the gunman off from Rest's residence.

The rampage ultimately came to an end at the Hortman home, when Brooklyn Park police confronted the suspect and forced him to abandon his vehicle. A manhunt ensued, and the suspect was ultimately arrested near his home in Green Isle.