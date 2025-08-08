Primary for Melissa Hortman's Minnesota House seat to be held Tuesday

article

The Brief The primary for the special election to fill the seat held by Rep. Melissa Hortman will be held on Tuesday. Rep. Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home. The suspect pleaded not guilty in federal court. The primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 12, with the election scheduled for Sept. 16.



Voters will soon decide who will fill the seat formerly held by slain Minnesota House Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed in June.

The primary for House District 34B is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 12, with the special election scheduled for Sept. 16. Filings to run for the office seat closed on July 22.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a writ of special election to fill the vacant seat after Rep. Hortman and her husband were fatally shot in their home.

Special election for House District 34B

The heavily blue district covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties, including portions of Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin.

The race includes three DFL candidates and one GOP candidate. The primary on Tuesday is for the Democratic candidates.

Christian Eriksen

Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen (Photo via Christian Eriksen for Minnesota House Facebook page). (Supplied)

Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen, a Democrat, was the first candidate to announce his run for the seat last month.

Eriksen represents Brooklyn Park's east district and said he is running with respect to Hortman's legacy.

Eriksen shared the following post on social media:

"With many emotions, I am announcing my candidacy for Minnesota House District 34B. I know in our communities, this seat will endure as 'Melissa's Seat.' It is with great respect to her legacy, as well as the legacy of all those whom have served before us, that I run for this office. I look forward to meeting with you in the coming weeks and learning what is important to you."

In his official campaign news release, Eriksen said, "It is my goal to look at every issue facing state government through a lens of equity, inclusion, and social progress. Every action of the state government should center the full participation of every Minnesotan in our society."

Before being on the Brooklyn Park City Council, Eriksen says he served two years as chair of the city's Human Rights Commission.

Xp Lee

Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee announces run for Minnesota House 34B special election. (Supplied)

Former Brooklyn Park City Council member Xp Lee, a Democrat, also announced his candidacy in July.

Lee said the following in his campaign announcement:

"As a refugee, a union member, a father, and a public servant, I’m running because I believe our communities deserve bold, compassionate leadership that listens and delivers real results.

"I grew up in public housing, raised by hardworking parents who believed in the promise of America. I’ve dedicated my life to service—on the Brooklyn Park City Council and now as a health equity leader at the MN Department of Health—fighting to make sure no one is left behind. Now, I’m ready to take that fight to the State Capitol."

Lee also paid tribute to Hortman, saying, "Melissa Hortman wasn’t just a powerful voice at the Capitol—she was our neighbor. Her legacy of principled, visionary leadership continues to inspire me. I’m committed to honoring her work and carrying forward the progress she helped build."

Lee says his past accomplishments in the Brooklyn Park City Council include expanding opportunities for youth, uplifting small businesses, enhancing public safety, and advancing racial and economic equity.

Erickson Saye

Erickson Saye, a Hennepin County prosecutor, is running to fill Minnesota House District Seat 34B. (FOX 9)

Hennepin County Prosecutor Erickson Saye, a Democrat, said in his July campaign announcement that he works to "uphold justice and accountability for the people of Minnesota."

Part of that announcement said the following:

"After graduating, I returned home to Brooklyn Park energized to build a more diverse and vibrant community in the place I call home. I worked for the DFL party, where I managed the field operations for the party in the Northwest Suburbs. My team increased voter turnout and led critical civic engage work alongside New Americans which led to the election of leaders like Governor Tim Walz, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"Following the historic 2018 election, I joined Governor Tim Walz’s administration as his Public Engagement Liaison where I expanded outreach efforts statewide to advance the vision of "One Minnesota." After my time in the Governor’s Office, I returned to what I loves most—civic engagement. I became the Public Policy Director at Minnesota Voice, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing civic participation and voter engagement across the state."

Saye adds that he hopes to earn the trust and support of his neighbors and continue delivering for them.

Ruth Bittner

Ruth Bittner is running for Minnesota House District 34B. (Supplied)

The sole GOP candidate, Ruth Bittner, said in her announcement that "In these times of extreme partisanship, I can think of no more important mission than to restore people's trust in government."

Bittner also honored Hortman's legacy, saying, "All Minnesotans are still shocked at the tragedy of her death. We appreciate her service and the dedication she brought to her role in serving this state."

Despite never holding public office, Bittner says, "I am far from unprepared for the immense challenges the role will require. I believe the purpose of serving is to make a better future for all Minnesotans. As a lifelong, loyal Minnesotan, I am looking forward to representing my community as a citizen."

Her top three priorities include:

Common sense budgets that bring back fiscal stability to Minnesota

Safety and security in our streets and in our homes

Restoration of educational excellence by supporting teachers and parents in our schools.

Bittner is a new voice in Minnesota politics, bringing experience as a business owner and a relator. She also worked as a food scientist for Land O'Lakes.

How to vote

What you can do:

The special election primary will be held on Aug. 12, but absentee ballots can be cast before that.

State officials are recommending voters drop off their ballots at one of the in-person locations due to the short timeline of the election.

For Anoka County residents, those locations include the Anoka County Government Center and Coon Rapids City Hall.

Hennepin County residents can go to the Hennepin County Government Center, Brooklyn Park City Hall or Champlin City Hall.

The hours for early in-person voting at all of those locations will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11.

The special election will be held on Sept. 16 with absentee voting starting on Sept. 2.

More information on the race can be found on the Secretary of State website. Residents can find their polling place here.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The Hortmans were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home after another lawmaker, John Hoffman, and his wife, were shot and injured on June 14, 2025.

READ MORE: Remembering Melissa Hortman, Minnesota giant with humble beginning

The shootings sparked a dayslong manhunt for the suspect. He was eventually taken into custody near Green Isle. He faces state and federal charges, and recently pleaded not guilty in federal court.