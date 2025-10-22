Brooklyn Park police search for missing 10-year-old boy

article

10-year-old boy missing in Brooklyn Park

What we know:

Police say the boy, who they did not name, went missing in the area of Single Creek Drive and Hampshire Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

The boy was last wearing green pants, a green sweater, a blue Ralph Lauren jacket with several patches on it, an army backpack and tan shoes.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who sees the boy or knows where he is, to call 911.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the boy, nor say when or how long he has been missing.