Brooklyn Park council considers memorial for Melissa and Mark Hortman

The Brooklyn Park City Council will consider ways to honor late Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark after they were shot and killed last month.

Memorial for Hortmans

What we know:

Since their murders, Brooklyn Park City Staff say they've received inquiries from members of the public about how the city might honor the Hortmans.

At its meeting on Monday, council members discussed different possibilities for memorials for the Hortmans.

The backstory:

Authorities say the Hortman were targeted by an assassin in the early morning hours of June 14. Police say the gunman went to the home of Sen. John Hoffman and shot him and his wife before going to the Hortmans. Police were able to confront the gunman at the Hortmans residence, likely preventing further violence.

What's next:

Members of the community spoke on behalf of the project, saying in part that they would like to remember the Hortman's with a garden, pavilion and plaques.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston said any future developments would be made in determination with the family's wishes.