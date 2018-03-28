Police help horse stuck in basement in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota were dispatched to a home on a report of a horse in a basement. The horse was not injured.Video credit IGH police.
Two teens charged as investigation into fatal party bus shooting continues
Billy Ray Robles, his girlfriend insists, is no gang member—and the bullets that killed him were almost certainly intended to strike someone else.
Cause of 3 metro house fires under investigation, 1 fatal
Two people were killed in a house fire in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota overnight. Two other house fires in Brooklyn Park and Bloomington left several people displaced.
High-speed chase from Mpls. to Inver Grove Heights
One person is in custody after leading police on a car chase from Minneapolis to Inver Grove Heights Tuesday afternoon.
Boat catches fire on Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights
A boat caught fire Sunday on the Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.
Inver Grove Heights man concerned over construction project
An Inver Grove Heights man is concerned about a construction project and the effects it could have on his family's health.
Semi nearly hits Minnesota troopers in Inver Grove Heights
A semi nearly struck troopers responding earlier this month to property damage crashes on Highway 55 and Barnes Avenue in Inver Grove Heights. Video source: Minnesota State Patrol.