Fairy Grandparent Network makes wishes come true at Twin Cities school

A group of grandparents is going back to school and making wishes come true in the process.

They go to Pine Bend Elementary School in Inver Grove Heights to fill gaps.

But a lot of them are also filling gaps in their own schedules, post-retirement.

Volunteering started small

At first, going to school was just something Monica Buenzow did to give a boost to her grandson’s classroom.

"I need to have a purpose," she said. "I need to have someone I can help. And I knew there were people like me."

She found a lot of those people.

Her team of 15 mostly retired grandparents has filled gaps at Pine Bend Elementary school since she realized one classroom of kids sat on old carpet squares to read, and she got them replaced.

Fair Grandparents make wishes come true

"Ms. Roberts said you are my fairy godmother and it was [a revelation]," Buenzow said.

They became the Fairy Grandparent Network and in the last year or so, they’ve donated or helped get new chair cushions and 1000 water bottles for the kids.

They’ve refreshed the teachers' lounge with a new refrigerator, microwaves, and a paint job, and they built up a clothes closet for kids to update their wardrobes.

And maybe most importantly, they’ve invested their time in the students.

"I see our kids light up when they see the volunteers," said Pine Bend Principal Paul Richardson. "And I know our teachers have felt supported as well. So it's been a gift to Pine Bend."

Fairy grandparents collect a list of needs, wants, and wishes, and when possible, they make dreams come true, lifting a burden from administrators and teachers.

Network delivers "magic" for teachers

"It's bringing magic back into a job that’s already very rewarding, but knowing we have that support is beyond words and beyond measure," said Pine Bend third grade teacher Emilie Wickman.

The magic extends to an outdoor learning space the grandparent network renovated this summer, making it a more beautiful experience for the kids.

And parents are noticing the benefits from the intergenerational investment.

"The biggest thing I've noticed is that their ability to empathize and understand a different generation is so different," said Elizabeth Fleming, a Pine Bend Elementary parent.

Cute business cards help their network grow by word of mouth and these real-life magicians are pulling rabbits out of hats for the school.

Benefits go both ways

But the benefits go both ways.

Seeing their accomplishments and connecting with kids gives them a sense of fulfillment they need in life after retirement.

"It means so much to me and I miss it in the summer," said Buenzow.

What's next?

Monica says their next big goal is to expand the network to other schools and districts, so she wants to be a model for anyone who wants to start their own fairy grandparent group.

If you're interested, you can email her at fairy.grandparent.network@gmail.com.