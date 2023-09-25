Elevated levels of radium detected again in Inver Grove Heights water supply

In a notice to residents on Monday, Inver Grove Heights officials say elevated levels of radium have once again been detected in the city's water supply.

Tests conducted in late June revealed a radium reading of 6.2 picoCuries per Liter (pCi/L). However, the city notes that the rolling average for the tests is still within the acceptable range.

Last fall, the city first identified elevated levels of radium in the water supply, with a reading of 5.7 pCi/L. However, subsequent tests in March 2023 indicated that the radium levels had returned to the acceptable range of 5.4 pCi/L.

In response to the findings in Fall 2022, the city moved forward with plans to make improvements to its water treatment facility. The work on the facility was initially scheduled to commence in early 2024. However, it was postponed last month and is now set to begin in the fall of 2024. The delay was due to a lag time for the bidding and ordering of "key components" for the facility.

While these findings are concerning, the city emphasizes that residents should not panic. They can continue to drink and use the city water.

"The City takes this matter seriously and is acting urgently to mitigate this issue," the city writes in a public notice. "However, this is not an emergency. You do not need an alternative source of water (such as bottled water), nor do you need to boil water before use. People with specific health concerns are encouraged to consult their doctor or health care provider. Residents with questions about the effectiveness of their home water treatment systems in filtering radium should consult with the system manufacturer or installation company.

The City of Inver Grove Heights is scheduled to conduct another series of water tests before the end of the month.