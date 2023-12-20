3 streets with exact same name lead to Amazon delivery troubles

A woman from Inver Grove Heights said her Amazon account has been cut off just days before Christmas, and she believes the reason why has everything to do with the streets in her neighborhood.

Jessica Felixberger opened an email from Amazon and read the words no user wants to see right before Christmas: "Hello, we have closed this account. We took this action because you continue to consistently request refunds for a large number of your orders due to lost packages."

Felixberger believes her packages are actually being lost because delivery drivers are getting lost in her neighborhood. She lives on Craig Avenue, which intersects with a different Craig Avenue and is next to another Craig Avenue. One is a main road, and the other two are culs-de-sac.

About a half mile away, there's yet another Craig Avenue and Craig Court.

"I'm just assuming that because of the street names, things get mixed up a lot," Felixberger said.

She explained that it has caused confusion in the past with getting mail and Doordash orders. A spokesperson for the city of Inver Grove Heights told FOX 9 it hasn’t heard anything about this situation or any similar situation.

Felixberger said since moving to the city last year, three of her packages were delivered to different addresses.

"They always post pictures of the delivery front door area, and it's never my front door," she said.

When her latest package didn't arrive last week, she searched for it before requesting a refund like she usually does. Half an hour later, Amazon closed her account, and she’s tried numerous times via phone and email to resolve the issue.

"They don't think about the fact that drivers make mistakes too. GPS is not always accurate," she explained.

She said at this point, she just wants her account reinstated. She doesn't drive, and a scooter is her main mode of transportation.

"For me to have to go to stores and walk around and purchase things, that's an inconvenience. So, Amazon is really a convenient way to shop for me and with not being able to do that, like, I feel like I don't know what else to do," she said.

Alisa Carroll, an Amazon spokesperson, told FOX 9 in a statement: "We’re looking into this for the customer and apologize for any inconvenience she’s experiencing."