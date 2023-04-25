Expand / Collapse search
Inver Grove Heights Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. 

Nevaeh Bishop, 13, has had limited contact with her family since April 16. Police believe she is with an unknown older man, possibly traveling between Minneapolis, Chicago and North Carolina. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension described Nevaeh as being 5’5" with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing 180 pounds. Authorities do not have a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Nevaeh can contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-45- 2525 or the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222. 