Man driving stolen vehicle pulls up to pick up friend after DWI arrest

The brief Police say a man driving a stolen truck tried to pick up his friend at the Inver Grove Heights Police Department after her DWI arrest but fled when officers attempted to arrest him. He was driving a stolen Chevy pickup with incorrect plates and had multiple outstanding warrants. The man led officers on a chase, injuring one officer, before being stopped with a PIT maneuver by a South St. Paul officer.



Inver Grove Heights police say a man driving a stolen truck tried to pick his friend up at the police station after a DWI arrest but ended up leading officers on a chase.

Background

Inver Grove Heights police arrested two people early Sunday after officers on patrol found them slumped over in a vehicle on the 7800 block of Cahill Avenue.

The passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants, and the driver was taken into custody for a drug-related DWI.

What happened?

The driver was set to be released to a sober party from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department. However, when her friend arrived to pick her up, officers discovered he had three warrants, was driving a stolen Chevy pickup with incorrect plates from a Toyota minivan, and was wanted by multiple counties.

As officers attempted to open his vehicle door and arrest the man, police say the driver sped off, injuring an officer in the process. The injured officer sustained minor injuries.

Officers chased after the driver, who was spotted shortly after on Highway 52. The chase ended after a South St. Paul officer performed a PIT maneuver, allowing police to arrest the suspect. Three people were found in the vehicle, and two were released with no charges.

What's next?

The driver of the stolen truck is being held in Dakota County Jail and is set to face new charges aside from his warrants.