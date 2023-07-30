Soldier's 6 receives donations for service dogs after Officer Wallin's death

The bond between Marine Corps veteran Tim Diamond and his 2-year-old chocolate lab, Gunny, is undeniable. But after serving our country for more than 20 years, it wasn't easy for him to find a service dog initially.

"I've been struggling to get a service dog for years for about eight years," said Diamond.

By happenstance, he attended a fundraiser for Soldier's 6. After that chance encounter, he was able to bring Gunny home in about three weeks.

"He changed my life. He gave me the ability to go out in public and feel safe again," said Diamond.

Since 2016, Soldier's 6 has been providing honorably discharged veterans, police officers and other first responders with specially trained K-9s at no cost. Over the last seven years, they've been able to train 150 dogs.

"Each dog runs us on average $8,000 to $12,000 for training and vet care," said founder Ed Abrahamson.

Now, their mission will be able to expand, thanks to a surprise boost after a tragic event.

Following his death earlier this month, the family of fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin directed donations from the community to go toward Soldier's 6. Abrahamson said he had no idea they would pick his nonprofit.

"It's been an absolute blessing that they chose us," said Abrahamson.

On Saturday, hundreds attended Soldier's 6 annual fundraiser at the Inver Grove Heights Armory. But besides the food and silent auction stood a memorial to the fallen officer, a somber reminder that Wallin's legacy will live on through these service dogs and their healing power.