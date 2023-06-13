Man arrested in Inver Grove Heights bank robbery

A man has been arrested and some money was recovered after a bank robbery last week in Inver Grove Heights.

On Friday, June 9, officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank on Buchanan Trail for the report of a robbery. At the scene, officers learned a man had robbed the bank and then fled the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to track down the man. However, police said on Monday they "obtained" new evidence that allowed them to identify the suspect.

They executed a search warrant at a home on Cheney Trail -- less than a mile from the bank branch. At the home, officers say they found "evidence that was directly connected to the bank robbery" including money.

A 22-year-old man is being held in Dakota County Jail in the case.