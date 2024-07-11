Inver Grove Heights tornado siren vandalized

Inver Grove Heights police say one of their warning sirens isn't working after it was vandalized.

Police say the siren is in the Rich Valley area, the southwest part of the city.

The exact nature of the vandalism isn't clear. Police say they are working to get it repaired.

Inver Grove Heights has eight siren locations around the city. The next closest sire is to the east along Hwy 52.

Officers say people in the Rich Valley area should be mindful of the weather until a repair is made.