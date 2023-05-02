Expand / Collapse search
Inver Grove Heights police mourns death of officer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Inver Grove Heights
FOX 9
article

Investigator Ben Bidon (Supplied)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers over the weekend.

The department says they responded to a medical emergency involving Investigator Ben Bidon. Bidon was taken to Regions Hospital where he passed away on Sunday while "surrounded by family and friends."

The post highlights Bidon's service to his country, including a tour of duty in Iraq and earning 12 medals while in the military. He joined the Inver Grove Heights Police Department in 2015, after leaving the military.

"As a police officer with Inver Grove Heights Ben was compassionate and diligent in his duties and served the public with pride," writes the department. "He worked tirelessly to make this community safe.  As a member of this police department, he served as a crime scene technician, field training officer, firearms and use of force instructor, SWAT operator, and team leader and was currently assigned to our investigation unit.  In 2020, he was honored with our lifesaving award, and in 2022 a Chief’s Award of Merit."

The department added: "Outside of work Ben Bidon was a dedicated family man to his wife Ashley and his three daughters, Addison, Evelyn, and Eleanor. The Bidon Family enjoyed the outdoor life, taking many camping and hiking trips together. Ben was heavily involved in his church, loved playing hockey, and was an avid hunter."

An online fundraiser has been created to help the Bidon family.