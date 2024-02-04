Pilot not hurt after crash landing in Mississippi River
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pilot escaped injury after making a crash landing on the Mississippi River on Sunday.
Inver Grove Heights police say they responded Sunday to the crash along the river, just north of River Lake and the Wipline Airport.
Firefighters say the small float plane flipped over on the river. The pilot, who wasn't harmed, was able to get out of the plane and climb onto a wing until being rescued by a boater, who brought him to a marina.