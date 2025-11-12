Krispy Kreme opens in Fridley: Minnesotans camp out for doughnuts

The Brief Krispy Kreme opened its doors in Minnesota for the first time in at least 17 years. People lined up and some even camped out as the store opened doors on Wednesday in Fridley. The first people in line said they got to the store at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, 19 hours before opening.



Dozens of Minnesotans lined up and some even camped out overnight as Krispy Kreme reopened in Minnesota for the first time since 2008.

New Krispy Kreme opens

What we know:

The opening of the new Krispy Kreme at the plaza off University Avenue at 57th Avenue NE in Fridley was so highly anticipated that the City of Fridley was warning drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday. The police department also added extra patrols to help manage the increased traffic.

FOX 9 crews on scene as the store opened at 8 a.m. found cars lined up through the plaza and onto the street while a long line of customers waited outside the store.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 spoke with the first people in line at the Krispy Kreme who spent the night in front of the store. Michael Kaplan told FOX 9 that he got to the store at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I showed up seven hours, eight hours before everyone else," said Kaplan, who was joined by his daughter Izzie for the overnight campout. "I played some bags, they got yard games, and they got these amazing heaters. So really it was just hanging out and waiting for donuts."

What's next:

The new store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays).