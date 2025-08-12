Krispy Kreme plans October 2025 opening in Fridley

The Brief Nationwide doughnut chain Krispy Kreme last had a location in Maplewood in 2008. With more than 350 locations, the North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain is eyeing a return to Minnesota in Fridley, with a store opening in October, city officials have been told. Its location will be at the former CVS at 5696 University Avenue NE.



Those still mourning the loss of a longstanding institution in Columbia Heights for their morning fix will have another option this fall, with Krispy Kreme slated to open in Fridley in October.

Krispy Kreme opening in Fridley

What we know:

The North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain says it will open a location at the former CVS at 5696 University Avenue NE in Fridley, with a tentative opening date of October.

According to the chain’s website, a so far inoperable phone number is: 612.464.4669.

A building permit for an interior and exterior remodel was submitted in September 2024, according to a spokesperson from Fridley. City officials say they now hear a tentative opening date is slated for October 2025, after initially aiming for this summer.

Krispy Kreme last operated a Minnesota location in Maple Grove from 2002 to 2008.