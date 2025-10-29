Krispy Kreme sets Fridley location opening date

The Brief With more than 350 locations, the North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain will open a location in Fridley on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Located in a former CVS at 5696 University Avenue NE, the chain is expected to offer its full menu. Krispy Kreme last had a location in Maplewood in 2008.



A new morning treat will soon be available to those looking for a coffee or doughnut as Kripsy Kreme has officially announced an opening date for a new location in Fridley.

Krispy Kreme opening in Fridley

What we know:

The North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain says it will open a location at the former CVS at 5696 University Avenue NE in Fridley at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

A large portion of the building will be for a "doughnut factory" to produce items that will then be delivered to other locations, officials have said.

Similar to other stores, a dine-in area and drive-thru will also be part of the location.

Dig deeper:

As part of the grand opening week, a representative with Krispy Kreme says it will randomly award 120 guests a Celebration Ticket that provides them with a free year of iconic Original Glazed doughnuts – one dozen every month.

The backstory:

A building permit for an interior and exterior remodel was submitted in September 2024, according to a spokesperson from Fridley.

Krispy Kreme last operated a Minnesota location in Maple Grove from 2002 to 2008.

In July, nearby Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights announced it would close after more than 70 years in business.