Krispy Kreme sets Fridley location opening date
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new morning treat will soon be available to those looking for a coffee or doughnut as Kripsy Kreme has officially announced an opening date for a new location in Fridley.
Krispy Kreme opening in Fridley
What we know:
The North Carolina-based doughnut and coffee chain says it will open a location at the former CVS at 5696 University Avenue NE in Fridley at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
A large portion of the building will be for a "doughnut factory" to produce items that will then be delivered to other locations, officials have said.
Similar to other stores, a dine-in area and drive-thru will also be part of the location.
Dig deeper:
As part of the grand opening week, a representative with Krispy Kreme says it will randomly award 120 guests a Celebration Ticket that provides them with a free year of iconic Original Glazed doughnuts – one dozen every month.
The backstory:
A building permit for an interior and exterior remodel was submitted in September 2024, according to a spokesperson from Fridley.
Krispy Kreme last operated a Minnesota location in Maple Grove from 2002 to 2008.
In July, nearby Heights Bakery in Columbia Heights announced it would close after more than 70 years in business.
The Source: Information provided by the City of Fridley Community Development Department and Krispy Kreme media representatives.