Metro Transit slated to end Northstar train service in January

The Brief The final day for the Northstar train line could be in January. Metropolitan Council documents show Metro Transit is planning to switch over to a bus service in early January. The switch comes after ridership plunged during the pandemic and never recovered.



Metro Transit is planning to end its Northstar train service in January, as the line switches from commuter rail to a bus service.

Northstar line ending

The backstory:

The Northstar line serves the northwest metro, running from Target Field Station to Fridley, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Elk River, and ending in Big Lake.

In February, FOX 9 learned that the Metropolitan Council was considering switching the Northstar line to a bus service amid a massive drop in ridership since the pandemic.

Ridership of the train plunged during the pandemic and never really recovered. Before 2020, the train saw nearly 3,000 weekday riders. In 2024, the train averaged about 430 weekday riders, according to Metro Transit. It's worth noting, Metro Transit also decreased daily trips during this time.

What's new?:

In a presentation included in Metropolitan Council meeting documents, Metro Transit lays out the plans for the Northstar line.

According to the documents, Metro Transit is planning to switch from commuter rail to a bus service starting in January. The final day for the train is currently slated for Jan. 3 or Jan. 4, with the bus service starting on Jan. 5.

What's next:

Metro Transit officials will brief the Metropolitan Council on the status of the Northstar switch during a committee meeting on Wednesday.