Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus lockdown lifted after Fridley bomb threat

The Brief A bomb threat temporarily placed Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted after police searched the area. The incident is still being investigated.



A bomb threat temporarily placed Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus on lockdown in Fridley.

Hospital bomb threat

Big picture view:

Police say Allina Health Call Center received a threat of a bomb placed on Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The campus was then placed on lockdown as police and security searched the area.

The lockdown was lifted at the end of the search.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the bomb threat is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or submit a tip by clicking here.