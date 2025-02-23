Expand / Collapse search

Beers and vinyl: Inside the Twin Cities Record Show at Forgotten Star Brewing

By Eric Gedrose
Published  February 23, 2025 10:24pm CST
Entertainment
FOX 9

Beers and vinyl in Fridley

FOX 9 got a look at some of the records on display at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley on Sunday.

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look at some of the records on display at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley on Sunday.

Twin Cities Record Show

What we know:

Twin Cities Record Show hosted a pop-up show at the brewery on Sunday afternoon, featuring vinyl records, CDs, and other music memorabilia.

What you can do:

The next show scheduled for the Twin Cities Record Show is in Rochester on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little Thistle Brewing.

EntertainmentFridley