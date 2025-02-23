Beers and vinyl: Inside the Twin Cities Record Show at Forgotten Star Brewing
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look at some of the records on display at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley on Sunday.
Twin Cities Record Show
What we know:
Twin Cities Record Show hosted a pop-up show at the brewery on Sunday afternoon, featuring vinyl records, CDs, and other music memorabilia.
What you can do:
The next show scheduled for the Twin Cities Record Show is in Rochester on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little Thistle Brewing.