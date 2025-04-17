Fridley man accused of assaulting tow truck driver over repossessed vehicle

The Brief Clinton Trass, 44, of Anoka, is accused of assaulting a tow truck driver after getting his car repossessed. Trass is accused of taking the tow truck driver's keys and cell phone after the assault. Police say he left his debit card and a red hat at the scene, and was arrested four days later.



A 44-year-old Fridley man is accused of carjacking and assaulting a tow tuck driver as his vehicle was getting repossessed late last week, according to charges filed Thursday in Anoka County Court.

Clinton Trass was charged with first-degree carjacking and simple robbery in connection with the incident.

According to court documents, authorities were called to 6150 Star Lane NE in Fridley on a report that a man had been assaulted and possibly robbed. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was sitting on the ground outside a two truck parked in the middle of the road.

He told police he was repossessing a black 2015 Acura TLX when a male, later identified as Trass, ran out of the residence and confronted him. He said Trass walked to the back of the tow truck, entered it and pulled the victim out of the truck and pushed him into the driver’s side door, causing damage to the door. The tow truck operator got back into the truck when Trass pulled him out a second time, and a fight ensued as he tried to get in.

The charges state Trass punched the tow truck driver in the face multiple times, put him in a headlock and threw him to the ground. Trass then left the truck, took the keys and his phone and drove away, throwing the tow truck driver’s phone out the window.

The complaint states the victim suffered an abrasion to their left shoulder that was determined to be a bite mark.

The charges state authorities were able to locate Trass four days later after he left his debit card and a red hat on the ground outside the tow truck. The debit card had Trass’s name on it, and the Acura being repossessed was registered to his address. Authorities located the vehicle at his address, and took him into custody.

If convicted, Trass faces up to 30 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines.