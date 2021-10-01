Minnesota streamer rakes in $300K playing Call of Duty tournaments
The small town of Nisswa, Minnesota is home to only about 2,000 people, but one of the locals is quickly gaining global popularity.
ROKKR announce plans to host Major II tournament in Minnesota
The Call of Duty League is returning to Minnesota as the ROKKR announced plans on Wednesday for the league's second major tournament.
Minnesota ROKKR start season with clutch win
The Minnesota ROKKR pulled out an improbable win on Sunday as they kicked off the regular season against the rebranded Optic Texas.
Minnesota-based gaming organization Version1 adds new all-women Valorant team
Meet the newest esports team in Minnesota. Version1 is adding "VersionX", an all-women Valorant team that will join the American circuit of the Verizon VCT Game Changers.
After history-making Stage V win, ROKKR have sights set on CoD Champs
After a miraculous comeback to win the Stage V Championship, the Minnesota ROKKR have their sights set on another trophy as Championship Weekend gets underway.
Minnesota ROKKR win Stage V major in epic comeback
The Minnesota ROKKR won a major championship on Sunday in incredible fashion, coming back from a 0-4 deficit to win in a reverse sweep.
Minnesota ROKKR minority owner Gary Vee weighs in on launch of new Call of Duty league
The biggest esports event ever to take place in the Midwest is underway this weekend in Minnesota.
Thousands of fans pack Armory in Minneapolis for city's first major e-sports event
Twelve teams and 10,000 fans crowded into the Armory in Minneapolis on Friday for the biggest e-sports event ever in the Midwest.
Minnesota Røkkr set to make professional esports debut this weekend
Minnesota Rokkr headquarters is officially up and running just in time for this weekend's Call of Duty league launch weekend, which kicks off Friday.
New esports team Minnesota Røkkr to host Call of Duty League tournament
Minnesota Røkkr, the new professional esports team, will make its competitive debut and host the first-ever Call of Duty League tournament at the Armory in Minneapolis on January 24-26.