Minnesota ROKKR win Stage V major in epic comeback

Minnesota's Call of Duty League team won its first major championship on Sunday in an unbelievable reverse sweep in the grand final.

The ROKKR took on the Toronto Ultra in Sunday's Stage V championship final. Things were looking good for the ROKKR headed into the final match. They had rolled through their competition in the winner's bracket, including beating the Ultra, 3-0, in the winner's final.

After suffering that loss, the Ultra were able to claw their way back to the championship game in the loser's bracket setting up for the Minnesota and Toronto finale.

Coming in hot, the Ultra pushed ahead to a quick lead, winning four straight games in the best of nine series.

However, fortunes quickly changed, first with the ROKKR winning a Search and Destroy match to get on the board before taking three more straight wins.

The comeback set up a Game 9 Search and Destroy with everything on the line. In that game, the ROKKR went up quickly 4-1 before the Ultra took two in a row.

In the eighth match, Standy was able to pull out a one-on-one faceoff with Cammy to push the ROKKR up 5-3, allowing the ROKKR to close out the game in the next turn.

Coming off the big win, the ROKKR will now ready for the 2021 Call of Duty League Championships. They have secured a spot in the winner's bracket and will take on the Dallas Empire in round one on August 19.