ROKKR announce plans to host Major II tournament in Minnesota

The Call of Duty League is returning to Minnesota as the ROKKR announced plans on Wednesday for the league's second major tournament.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the public next Monday, February 28 for the major tournament at Mystic Lake from March 31 to April 2. However, fans can sign up to receive a pre-sale code that goes live over the weekend. The team is offering three tiers, with the top option including a hotel package.

Masks will be required for fans at the events.

The ROKKR will look to make the best of home-field advantage for the second major. In Major I, the ROKKR are currently seeded 10th, in the lower bracket, heading into the tournament.

Qualifying rounds for Major II are set for March 11 through March 27.