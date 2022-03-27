CDL Major II in Minnesota: ROKKR slated for loser's bracket

The Call of Duty League's second major tournament of the year is set to get started next week in Minnesota.

The Minnesota ROKKR will host Major II at Mystic Lake Casino. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday with tickets for Saturday and Sunday already sold out.

Bracket set

The bracket for Major II was set following the conclusion of the final qualifier games on Sunday. With a perfect 5-0 record through qualifiers, Optic Texas easily grabbed the top spot in the tournament.

Also locking down top bracket spots were the Atlanta Faze, New York Subliners, London Loyal Ravens, Florida Mutineers, Boston Breach, and Los Angeles Guerrillas.

How does the tournament work?

The Call of Duty League uses a double-elimination format with the top teams from qualifiers being placed in the Winners Bracket, where they need to lose twice to get knocked out of the tournament. While worst-performing teams have to grind through a five-round marathon to get to the championship in the lower bracket.

The lower bracket teams will face the losers of the upper bracket each round. For the lower bracket teams, it's one loss, and you're done.

How are the Minnesota ROKKR doing?

It's been a rocky season so far for the ROKKR. The team has struggled in early game situations, leading to an unimpressive 2-3 record for Major II.

The team is coming off a bad loss against the revived and now surging New York Subliners.

The ROKKR will start Major II in the lower bracket and will face off against the winner of Optic Texas versus the Seattle Surge. Even with the home-crowd advantage, it will be a difficult road for the ROKKR to make it to Sunday from there.

The ROKKR also started Major I in the losers bracket and were knocked out in the second round.

But, after the deflating loss to the Subliners on Saturday, ROKKR coach Brian "Saintt" Baroska promised the team would get back on Twitter.

"So demoralizing letting our fans down going into our major but I promise you the level of play we’re showing in matches is not even remotely close to what we’ve been doing in practice the past 2 weeks," wrote Saintt. "Need to figure out how to get our mental right in matches [because] it's night & day."

All that said, the ROKKR have proven themselves to be the best team in the league when their backs are against the wall.