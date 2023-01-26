Minnesota ROKKR to host home series in St. Paul this spring

The Call of Duty League is returning to the Twin Cities this spring, as the Minnesota ROKKR plan to host a home series event in St. Paul.

The team announced on Thursday they will actually host two events: one in Madison, Wisconsin in April and another in St. Paul in May.

The St. Paul event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Palace Theatre. The Madison event takes place a month before on Saturday, April 1 at the Orpheum Theater.

Tickets for both events go on sale starting next Wednesday, February 1 -- but presale tickets will be available starting Friday. You can click here for more information on tickets or to sign up for the presale.

Opponents for the Madison event include the Mutineers and the LA Guerillas. In St. Paul, the ROKKR will face the London Royal Ravens and Boston Breach.

Last year, the ROKKR hosted a major event at Mystic Lake Casino.