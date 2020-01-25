Minnesota ROKKR minority owner Gary Vee weighs in on launch of new Call of Duty league

The biggest esports event ever to take place in the Midwest is underway this weekend in Minnesota.

The tournament, which is part of the launch of a new Call of Duty league, has brought thousands of people to the Armory in Minneapolis to spectate as the best gamers in the country battle it out. Among the fans watching the players compete is Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee.

Gary Vee owns a stake in the Minnesota ROKKR, the local Call of Duty team, and says he's excited to be part of the esports phenomenon. He also had strong words for critics who don't consider esports as real sports.