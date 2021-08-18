After history-making Stage V win, ROKKR have sights set on CoD Champs
After a miraculous comeback to win the Stage V Championship, the Minnesota ROKKR have their sights set on another trophy as Championship Weekend gets underway.
After the Stage V win, the ROKKR secured a spot in the Winner's Bracket for the Call of Duty League Championship. They will take on the Dallas Empire Thursday at 2 p.m. to kick off the season-ending playoff tournament.
On FOX 9 Morning News on Wednesday, we spoke Nick Halter with Axios about the excitement surrounding the team.
Monday, the ROKKR put out a documentary detailing the Stage V victory, where the ROKKR overcame a 0-4 start to the grand final to win. You can check that out below.
