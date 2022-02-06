Minnesota ROKKR start season with clutch win

The Minnesota ROKKR pulled out an improbable win on Sunday as they kicked off the regular season against the rebranded Optic Texas.

After going down 1-2, the ROKKR won two straight maps in thrilling fashion to start off the Major One qualifiers, squeezing out tight wins in Hardpoint (defeating Texas 250-244) and a final round win in Search and Destroy on Berlin.

Standy led the ROKKR through a clutch win in the final Hardpoint, scoring important kills to allow Minnesota to come back from a 60-point deficit to sneak past Optic for the win.

In the final map Search and Destroy, the ROKKR jumped out to a 3-1 lead but allowed Optic to swing back and take a 5-4 lead into Round 10. But, with their backs against the wall, the ROKKR won two straight rounds to finish with the victory.

Next on the schedule for Minnesota will be a qualifier matchup next Friday against the Surge followed by a Saturday game versus the London Royal Ravens. Major One tournament weekend is scheduled for March 3 through 6.