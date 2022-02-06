Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota ROKKR start season with clutch win

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota ROKKR pulled out an improbable win on Sunday as they kicked off the regular season against the rebranded Optic Texas.

After going down 1-2, the ROKKR won two straight maps in thrilling fashion to start off the Major One qualifiers, squeezing out tight wins in Hardpoint (defeating Texas 250-244) and a final round win in Search and Destroy on Berlin.

Standy led the ROKKR through a clutch win in the final Hardpoint, scoring important kills to allow Minnesota to come back from a 60-point deficit to sneak past Optic for the win.

In the final map Search and Destroy, the ROKKR jumped out to a 3-1 lead but allowed Optic to swing back and take a 5-4 lead into Round 10. But, with their backs against the wall, the ROKKR won two straight rounds to finish with the victory.

Next on the schedule for Minnesota will be a qualifier matchup next Friday against the Surge followed by a Saturday game versus the London Royal Ravens. Major One tournament weekend is scheduled for March 3 through 6.