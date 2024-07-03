Expand / Collapse search
Wolves rookies Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon throw first pitch at Twins game

By
Published  July 3, 2024 8:42am CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9

Wolves rookies throw out first pitch at Twins game

Timberwolves draft picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Twins beat the Tigers Tuesday night at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The newest members of the Minnesota Timberwolves are in town and set to be introduced to media and season-ticket holders on Wednesday at Target Center.

Tuesday night, Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. got to sport Minnesota Twins’ jerseys and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Target Field. Shannon went first, and bounced one in the dirt short of home plate.

"I really wanted to throw a strike but I didn’t even get it to the plate so I’ve got to redeem myself," Shannon said.

Dillingham went next and got it to home plate in the air, even if it wasn’t a strike. But he wasn’t going to bounce it short.

"Definitely, that’s definitely what happened. I’m not going to lie," Dillingham said.

The Timberwolves gave up two future draft picks to the San Antonio Spurs to draft Dillingham No. 8 overall. They got Shannon No. 27 overall to give the Timberwolves two proven scorers.