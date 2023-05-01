Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek tried to play through broken leg in Game 3

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, South Cass County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek tried to play through broken leg in Game 3

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

Joel Eriksson Ek #14 of the Minnesota Wild warms up before Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 21, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota.  ((Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild are left to reflect on what could’ve been after a 4-1 Game 6 loss to the Dallas Stars Friday night, eliminating them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For the sixth straight year and seventh time in eight seasons, the Wild couldn’t get out of the first round of the playoffs. They haven’t won a playoff series since 2015, and winger Ryan Hartman was one of a few players after the season-ending loss to voice his frustration.

Wild reacts after season-ending loss to Stars

Minnesota Wild players Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno and Marc-Andre Fleury react after a 4-1 loss to the Stars Friday night eliminated the Wild from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wild fans energized and ready to explode booed the team off the ice after both the second and third periods. Friday night.

"I’m sick to my stomach. This city deserves better than what we gave them. We failed them," Hartman said.

Monday, the team started holding exit interviews and cleaning out their lockers, now in offseason mode. Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek revealed he tried to return for Game 3 at Xcel Energy Center with a broken left fibula, suffered while blocking a shot late in the regular season.

Eriksson Ek missed the first two games, then tried to go for Game 3. He lasted 19 seconds on the opening shift before heading to the bench, and did not return. He had surgery to repair the injury, and was sporting a walking boot on his left leg at Game 6 last Friday.

"It didn’t hold up," Eriksson Ek said. "Everyone says it, it’s just so hard to sit there and just watch. That’s harder than actually being out there. You want to be out there, try to do your best to help the team. This year, it just sucks. You play a whole season and right before the playoffs you get hurt."

He played in 78 regular season games, and was fourth on the Wild with 61 points. His 23 goals were third behind Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. His 38 assists were behind only Mats Zuccarello’s 45.

Just as concerning as Eriksson Ek’s injury as the offensive absence of Kaprizov and Boldy. The top two offensive players on the roster had four combined points in six games. Boldy had three assists and zero goals after 31 in the regular season. Kaprizov led the Wild in scoring, then didn’t have a point after the first period of Game 1. He went more than 370 minutes without a point.

Meanwhile, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz combined for 19 points, including seven goals, for the Stars. The Wild’s best players simply didn’t produce in the season’s biggest moments.