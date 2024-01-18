Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon to have season-ending surgeries

article

It’s been a season marred by injuries for Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, one that came to an end on Thursday.

The Wild announced that Spurgeon, a team captain, will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season due to injuries. He’s scheduled to have hip surgery on Feb. 6, and in early March, will have back surgery. Team officials expect him to make a full recovery and be ready in time for training camp next season.

Spurgeon missed the first 13 games of the regular season after suffering an upper body injury during the preseason. He hasn’t played since a game against Calgary on Jan. 2. Spurgeon played just 16 games this season, finishing without a goal and having just five assists.

The Wild signed Spurgeon to a seven-year, $53 million contract in September of 2019. Spurgeon is in his 14th NHL season, all with the Wild. Minnesota is 18-20-5 in the Western Conference, which is 13th at 41 points. They’re eight points behind the Nashville Predators for the last playoff spot.